Malaysian official calls long queues for BTS McDonald’s meal “dangerous” and “embarassing”

By Jacqueline Arias
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Malaysian government official has called long queues for the McDonald’s BTS Meal “dangerous” and “embarrassing” as the country and its medical frontliners battle record numbers of coronavirus cases. In a Facebook livestream yesterday (May 26) – the same day the anticipated meal was released – Sibu Division Disaster Management...

www.nme.com
