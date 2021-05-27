Malaysian official calls long queues for BTS McDonald’s meal “dangerous” and “embarassing”

In 1996, economist Thomas Friedman proposed his famous analysis of Clinton-era capitalist globalization with an opinion piece in the “Foreign Affairs” pages of the New York Times, cheekily dubbed “The Golden Arches Theory of Conflict Prevention.” The premise (later disproved) suggested that “No two countries that both have a McDonald’s have ever fought a war against each other.” He explained, “No question, the spread of McDonald’s (a new one opens every three hours) is part of this worldwide phenomenon of countries integrating with the global economy and submitting to its rules, but this is not a smooth linear process. It produces a backlash inside countries from those who do not benefit from this globalization, who feel that their traditional culture will be steamrolled by it and who fear that they won’t eat the Big Mac, the Big Mac will eat them.” Well, if global McDonaldization was the perfect metaphor for the homogenizing spread of American capitalist and cultural hegemony 25 years ago … K-Pop sure as hell is the ideal lens for understanding the present.