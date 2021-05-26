Cancel
Escalon, CA

Escalon Police Beat 5-26-21

 17 days ago

9:03 a.m. – Public assist at police station in the 2000 block of McHenry. 9:30 a.m. – Report of vehicle stolen from the 1400 block of Genevieve. 11:01 a.m. – Public assist, phone call return at police station. 11:43 a.m. – Meet a citizen request in the 2000 block of...

Record

How to prevent vehicle catalytic converter theft

Vehicle catalytic converter thefts have increased by 190% this year, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. The costly trend has become a quick way for thieves to get “easy money” as they flip the precious metals in the converters into cash. “We’ve heard it often, it's been happening...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Record

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Sterni is Rotary’s Officer of the Year for SJCSO

Detective Christopher Sterni was honored as the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Manteca Rotary. The service club annually honors outstanding officers nominated by their peers in the Manteca Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the San Joaquin County Probation Department, the San Joaquin County Sherriff’s Office, and the San Joaquin County Probation Department.