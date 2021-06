Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over a potential summer transfer. Thomas Tuchel is keen to add yet another forward to his side, and the Bayern star is the latest in a long line of strikers to be linked to Stamford Bridge. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter's Romelu Lukaku have also been touted as potential targets, while Harry Kane is also an option after he handed in a transfer request at Tottenham.