Los Angeles FC plays New York City FC after Rossi’s 2-goal game

New York City FC (2-2-2) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-2-2)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -129, New York City FC +321, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts New York City FC after Diego Rossi scored two goals against Colorado.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 8-2-4 at home. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 44.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall a season ago while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and recorded 29 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Heber (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Talles Magno (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.