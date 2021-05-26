BBC wins big at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards

Here’s what sounds like an intriguing programme, based on the simplest of concepts. In 1965, five men who had arrived in London from India, via East Africa, and met while staying at a YMCA, posed for a photo in Piccadilly Circus. What brought them all there, and what became of them after that? Krupa Purdy’s dad was one of the five and with his help, she tracks down the other four for a week of reminiscence about friends, family and belonging.