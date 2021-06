I don’t do this often but I have been sitting on this post for like a month because this dress sold out! But guys what my babies, it’s back!! Well it’s kind of back — it’s like 70% back in stock. But I’ll take it bc I’ve been dying to get this post up. I love this dress. I’m wishy-washy when it comes to Anthropologie because they definitely have more statement pieces and I’ve been loving essentials / staples this year. But this dress stole my heart. It has everything I want in a dress — bold print, big skirt, implied chicness. What is not to love?