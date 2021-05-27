Cancel
Religion

Pleasures Forevermore

By Anchored Voices
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently my eight-year-old daughter asked me if people can be happy without Jesus. I answered her in the moment, but I’ve been thinking about and attempting to refine my answer ever since. Yes, I believe the world is brimming with good things that can bring happiness to all people. Loving relationships, delectable food, satisfying careers, stunning sunsets…these are common graces from our loving creator and can bring both pleasure and happiness. However, happiness is dependent on external circumstances and can be unstable and fleeting. In a moment, life can change. A terminal diagnosis, a friend’s harmful behavior, a natural disaster…what then? What of our happiness? Where do our emotions flee? What will serve as a firm foundation so that we are not subject to the buffets of the world and enslaved to circumstance?

Christ Jesus
Jesus
Jesus Christ
