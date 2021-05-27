No sign of major outbreak due to LNF

Two new cases of COVID-19 were identified by Petersburg Medical Center this week, according to joint press releasees from the Petersburg Borough and PMC. The first case was identified on Monday. The individual was symptomatic at the time of testing and has been directed by public health officials to isolate themselves. The second cases was reported on Tuesday and is travel related. The individual tested positive for the virus upon arriving at the Petersburg Airport. Public heath officials have been unable to make contact with the individual that tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, ac...