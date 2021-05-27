Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Orlando City SC visits New York after 2 straight shutout wins

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Orlando City SC (3-0-3) vs. New York Red Bulls (2-4-0)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +130, Orlando City SC +201, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC comes into a matchup with New York after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Jason Pendant (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Wilfredo A. Rivera Cepeda (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Pato
Person
Youba Diarra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando City Sc#New York Red Bulls#Fanduel#Home Game#The Bulls#Orlando City Sc#The Red Bulls#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Associated Press#Play#Over Under#Bottom Line#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls

Another Orlando City game is upon us, which means its time to preview this week’s opponent with the help of the people who know them best. This week Orlando travels north to take on the New York Red Bulls, and the Lions will be hoping to avoid another last-minute draw like the one that occurred the last time they visited Red Bull Arena.
MLSchatsports.com

Six Degrees: Two Straight Shutouts

1) According to the MLS Injury Report, the Timbers are the most injured team in the league, with nine guys listed as “out.”. Not “questionable,” but straight-up “out.”. And yet, we just beat the second place team in the conference and got our second straight shutout. We just played a...
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City at New York Red Bulls: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is riding a six-game unbeaten streak to start the season. Now the Lions head to the unfriendly confines of Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. The Red Bulls announced that they will be increasing fan capacity starting this weekend in accordance with local laws and MLS guidelines. That means New York will have that extra support when they face Orlando City. What do the Lions need to do to overcome the fans, and the Red Bulls players to earn all three points?
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – New York RB vs Orlando City Preview & Prediction

When does New York RB vs American MLS kick off? Saturday 29th May, 2021 – 18:00 (UK) Where is New York RB vs American MLS being played? Red Bull Arena, Harrison. Where can I get tickets for New York RB vs American MLS? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website.
newyorkredbulls.com

KEYS TO THE GAME, pres. by TriHonda Dealers: New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City

The New York Red Bulls return to Red Bull Arena to host Orlando City. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m ET. Here are the Keys to the Game, presented by TriHonda Dealers:. After starting the season with two losses against Sporting Kansas City and the Los Angeles Galaxy, the Red Bulls are once again in a similar position after losing back-to-back away games against Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution.
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH PREVIEW, pres. by Honda: New York Hosts Orlando City SC at Red Bull Arena

HARRISON, N.J. (May 27, 2021) –The New York Red Bulls (2-4-0, 6 points) aim to end their two-match losing streak at home against Orlando City SC (3-0-3, 12 points) on Saturday. Kickoff at Red Bull Arena is set for 1 p.m. ET with coverage on MSG, MSG Go and New York Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish via TuneIn, the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls: Final Score 2-1 as Lions Suffer First Loss of 2021

Second-half sub Silvester van der Water both gave Orlando City late life and also squandered a chance to draw the Lions level in a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Van der Water scored in the 84th minute to give Lions’ fans hope, but it’s the hope that kills you, as he also missed a sitter in the 88th, skying it over the bar. That would have erased Orlando’s (3-1-3, 12 points) worst performance in 2021 after Caden Clark and Cristian Casseres Jr. gave New York (3-4-0, 9 points) a 2-0 lead in the game’s first hour.
MLSSan Mateo Daily Journal

Los Angeles FC plays New York City FC after Rossi's 2-goal game

New York City FC (2-2-2) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -129, New York City FC +321, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts New York City FC after Diego Rossi scored two goals against Colorado. Los Angeles FC finished...
MLSlastwordonsports.com

RBNY win 2-1 to end Orlando City’s Unbeaten run

HARRISON, NJ – RBNY win to get back their good form at home with a 2-1 decision over Orlando City. The victory ends the Lions’ unbeaten run. Caden Clark grabbed his fourth goal of the season. The second half saw one of the best goals of the early campaign, via Cristian Casseres Jr. free kick. Orlando would score in the 84-minute but it’d be too little too late.
shipnc.com

C.V. Hitmen rout Flood City Thunder for seventh straight win

Without two key offensive players, the Cumberland Valley Hitmen still managed to pick up their seventh straight win Saturday, earning a 48-6 victory over the Flood City Thunder at Shippensburg’s Veterans Stadium. The Hitmen (7-0) played Saturday’s contest against the Thunder (3-5) without starting quarterback Corey Talerico and starting running...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City Awaits the Return of Key Attackers After Three-Week Break

Orlando City’s strong start to the 2021 MLS season has largely been due to the team’s stellar defensive play. After a difficult 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls Saturday afternoon, the Lions now have three weeks before they’ll take the field again. The team that returns in mid-June is likely to be more balanced.
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Ugh. After an unbeaten start to the season, Orlando City has finally tasted defeat after a 2-1 loss in Harrison, NJ to the Red Bulls of New York. The Lions put themselves in a 2-0 hole before Silvester van der Water scored and nearly got another late in the game. Here’s how each Lion fared in the first loss of the year:
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Bulls hand Orlando City SC first loss of season

The New York Red Bulls ended Orlando City SC's unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Lions on Saturday in Harrison, N.J. Caden Clark and Cristian Cassares Jr. scored for New York (3-4-0, 9 points), which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Red Bulls are a perfect 3-0-0...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New York City FC leaves LA with 2-1 comeback win

New York City FC came back to beat Los Angeles FC thanks to four substitutions that were made midway through the second half. In the last game before the three week international break, New York City FC traveled to California to face Los Angeles FC. In their only trip out West this year, the Pigeons looked to redeem themselves following a devastating loss to the Columbus Crew. Despite LAFC sitting in 9th place before the game, both teams entered the match with eight points. Plus, the LA side is still a threatening team, and is always a challenge to play against.
MLSESPN

New York City FC

Rallied for a 2-1 victory on Saturday over host LAFC despite playing a man down late in the game. Tajouri-Shradi's score off a corner kick, his second of the season, came four minutes after midfielder Nicolas Acevedo was sent off following a reckless tackle. The goal came after Alfredo Morales headed a pass to the far post where Tajouri-Shradi scored with his left foot.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

F Daryl Dike returns to Orlando City after loan spell

Forward Daryl Dike will return to Orlando City SC after a four-month loan spell with England's Barnsley FC, which elected not to exercise a purchase option. Dike, 20, excelled with nine goals in 19 league appearances for Barnsley in the English Championship. However, Barnsley may have balked at the price...