I don’t always have HBO, but I had a slight case of FOMO, so I decided to get it for a couple of months. Among the supposed “must-see” shows was the highly anticipated “Friends Reunion Special” hosted by James Corbin. The show began with the main six cast members entering a big warehouse space one by one and looking at the original set for the show, which included the two main apartments and Central Perk, the coffee shop where the six would hang out frequently.