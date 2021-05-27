Technology that predicts protein stability is released by UK university spin-out company

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most common genetic disease of the myocardium, is a significant cause of adverse events ranging from thromboembolisms to arrhythmias, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death.1,2 The discovery that variants in genes coding for sarcomeric proteins cause HCM has been instrumental for the clinical management of affected families.2 For instance, the identification of a pathogenic gene variant in an HCM patient triggers cascade family genetic screening that can detect individuals at risk of developing the disease. However, the classification of variants according to their pathogenicity remains the main challenge of cardiovascular genetics in HCM. Indeed, the field is eagerly pursuing methods that can support variant interpretation in the absence of conclusive enrichment and cosegregation data.2 Missense variants in MYBPC3, the most frequently mutated gene in HCM, are a prime target of such new developments.