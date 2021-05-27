Technology that predicts protein stability is released by UK university spin-out company

The global Bioinformatics Market size was valued at USD 8,028.4 million in 2019 and is expected to touch USD 18,261.8 billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Increased funding for research and development initiatives in novel biological discoveries and demand for advanced bioinformatics systems are the key factors contributing to the growth of market. This global report by iCognition Insights provides a detailed market analysis of bioinformatics market by Product (Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms, Sequence Analysis, Data Management, Data Analysis Service, Sequencing), By Application (Genomics, Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Proteomics), by Sectors (medical, academics, and agriculture), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).