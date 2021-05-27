Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laboratories

Technology that predicts protein stability is released by UK university spin-out company

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cutting-edge digital tool that will make it cheaper, safer and faster for pharmaceutical companies to predict protein stability - a vital step in the development of new medicines - is being rolled out by scientists from the UK's University of Bath through their spin-out company, BLOC Labs. The tool,...

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Quality#Drugs#Technology Development#Technology Companies#Research Laboratories#Financial Technology#University Of Bath#Bloc Labs#Mabs#Npl#The Biochemical Journal#Bloc Laboratories Ltd#Epsrc#Bath Crescent Fund#Protein Stability#Uk#Map Protein Structure#Company#Stable Proteins#Pharmaceutical Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Laboratories
Related
EngineeringPosted by
TheStreet

Announcing Olink Signature Q100: Facilitating Access For Researchers To Olink Technology With A Benchtop System Dedicated To Multiplex Protein Biomarker Measurement

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that it is now taking orders for Olink ® Signature Q100, to allow more researchers access to Olink technology and high-quality proteomics data. Olink Signature Q100 is an affordable new benchtop system designed for readout of Olink ® Target and Olink ® Focus protein biomarker panels.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Ignition partners with Siemplify to bring SOAR technology to MSSPs across the UK

Ignition Technology announced a partnership with Siemplify as its exclusive distributor to bring the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology to a growing MSSP community across the UK. Siemplify is redefining security operations for MSSPs worldwide through its innovative platform that helps security teams manage...
Industryrenewanews.com

Tesla works with global shipping company to digitize data and “stabilize logistics networks”

Tesla is helping Chinese state-owned company COSCO Shipping digitize its vast shipping data. COSCO has agreed to share shipping data with Tesla so the EV maker can test the system in the Chinese company’s Shanghai port. “We We will promote digitization of shipping,” the Chairman of COSCO Shipping Holdings, Xu Lirong, told Nikkei Asia. “WeBrought to you by: EV Driven.
ElectronicsSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Varcode Integrates Technology to Help Ensure Stability of COVID-19 Tests

Varcode will integrate its Smart Tag technology with Media Sourcey Inc.’s latest cold chain solution that will track COVID-19 test kits, ensuring they are stored and transported at the proper temperature. In addition, the company will enable the workflow automation to develop an iOS and Android app to help log assets in real time and record data for handheld barcode scanners.
Aerospace & DefenseWBKO

UK researchers working with NASA to improve heat shield technology

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky researchers are working with NASA to advance key technologies for space exploration. Every few years, NASA creates Space Technology Research Institutes and UK was selected, along with a handful of other colleges, to be a part of it. Their goal is to research and improve heat shield technology.
BusinessSilicon Republic

QUB spin-out AntennaWare raises six-figure seed round

The Belfast start-up will commercialise its research, which is aiming to boost the range and reliability of wireless wearable devices. AntennaWare, a wearable tech company based in Belfast, has secured a six-figure sum in its seed funding round. The investment was led by QUBIS, the commercialisation arm of Queen’s University...
IndustryMedagadget.com

2021 Study On Bioinformatics Platforms Market: Science, medicine, future, Latest research, and News by 2027

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Bioinformatics Platforms Market. Rapid development of the next-generation sequencing technology has augmented the number of available microbial genomes. The increasing number of microbial genome sequences has led to a higher demand for bioinformatics platform tools that are known to support the comparison of closely related genomes. Bioinformatics platform combines statistical analysis modules to enable faster and easier analysis and integration and visualization of different types of big data generated through analysis of microbial genomes. Various bioinformatics tools for comparative analyses on gene-level have been developed such as IMG/M, MicrobesOnline, MBGD, Roary, and EDGAR.
TechnologySFGate

CentralSquare Technologies Now Offering Carbyne's C-Live Universe

Delivering Actionable, Real-time Data for More Agile Emergency Response. CentralSquare today announced the availability of Carbyne’s c-Live Universe platform for NG9-1-1 to provide dynamic, real-time caller-generated live video, GPS, and chat alongside CentralSquare’s Enterprise CAD solution. Carbyne’s cloud-native offering enables 9-1-1 operators to integrate and distribute audio and data to first responders and hospitals, enabling greater situational awareness and more agile emergency response.
CollegesPosted by
Vice

UK University Initiations Are Getting More and More Extreme

No one will ever know exactly what combination of alcoholic drinks Sam Potter consumed on the evening of the 8th of May, 2019. A safe bet would include Guinness, rum and lager, bought by students two or three years older than himself. When the other people at the University of...
Industryatlantanews.net

Bioinformatics Market Size & Forecast Study 2019-2025 | Increasing Applications in Novel Drug Discovery and Validation by Pharmaceutical Companies to Propel Market Growth

The global Bioinformatics Market size was valued at USD 8,028.4 million in 2019 and is expected to touch USD 18,261.8 billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Increased funding for research and development initiatives in novel biological discoveries and demand for advanced bioinformatics systems are the key factors contributing to the growth of market. This global report by iCognition Insights provides a detailed market analysis of bioinformatics market by Product (Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms, Sequence Analysis, Data Management, Data Analysis Service, Sequencing), By Application (Genomics, Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Proteomics), by Sectors (medical, academics, and agriculture), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Beauty & FashionCaymanmama.com

The Key Technology of Y-Warm is Released in GOFE 2021

The Global Outdoor Fashion Exhibition 2021 (in short GOFE 2021), which was hosted by Textile & Garment Chamber of Commerce, All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce and LISO Group, and co-organized by China Feather and Down Industrial Association, was held on May 27th-29th at National Exhibition and Convention Center. GOFE 2021 lasted for 3 days with an exhibition area of 30,000 m2 and attracted more than 29,000 visitors. The forum of the creation in sports and outdoor apparel was initiated during this exhibition. A world premiere from Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co. Ltd has released the key technology of their thermal insulation material Y-Warm.
WorldEurekAlert

MCRI's BCG vaccine trial joins global race to better understand COVID-19 variants

An Australian-led study will investigate whether it's possible to predict who remains susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 variants after having COVID-19 or receiving a COVID-19-specific vaccine. The study will explore the immune response to COVID-19-specific vaccines in Brazilian healthcare workers to find biomarkers that indicate whether someone will be protected from -...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Correspondence on “Computational prediction of protein subdomain stability in MYBPC3 enables clinical risk stratification in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and enhances variant interpretation” by Thompson et al.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most common genetic disease of the myocardium, is a significant cause of adverse events ranging from thromboembolisms to arrhythmias, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death.1,2 The discovery that variants in genes coding for sarcomeric proteins cause HCM has been instrumental for the clinical management of affected families.2 For instance, the identification of a pathogenic gene variant in an HCM patient triggers cascade family genetic screening that can detect individuals at risk of developing the disease. However, the classification of variants according to their pathogenicity remains the main challenge of cardiovascular genetics in HCM. Indeed, the field is eagerly pursuing methods that can support variant interpretation in the absence of conclusive enrichment and cosegregation data.2 Missense variants in MYBPC3, the most frequently mutated gene in HCM, are a prime target of such new developments.
HealthMedCity News

Versant Ventures unveils new startup that stabilizes proteins to treat disease

One of the hottest areas of therapeutic research harnesses the part of a cell that breaks down old or damaged proteins, using it as a way of getting rid of the proteins that cause disease. But sometimes the opposite is needed. For some diseases, therapeutic benefit can come from having certain proteins stick around longer.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Companies vie for funding to decarbonise UK port

Uniper believes the project could serve as a model for decarbonising other ports as well. [Image credit: Uniper]. Germany's Uniper and Siemens Energy, Japan's Toyoto Tsusho and Associated British Ports (ABP) have applied for state funding to decarbonise the port of Immingham on England's east coast using hydrogen, the companies announced on June 2.
Businessfinextra.com

Stemly spins out from ING Labs in Singapore

Stemly, a supply chain inventory manage and finance startup incubated by ING Labs in Singapore, has been spun out as an independent venture. Venture capital fund Elev8, ING Ventures and EDB New Ventures, the corporate venture building arm of EDB, along with other investors, will invest US$2.5 million into the venture.
Agriculturefarmweek.com

B-Hive develops uk’s first potato protein extraction process

Agritech R&D business B-Hive Innovations is leading the way in crop valorisation after developing a new process that will extract food-grade functional protein from potatoes. Following extensive research, its extraction process will be put into practice at a new £6 million protein plant facility, where construction started last week at national potato supplier Branston’s headquarters in Lincolnshire.
Aerospace & Defenseeenewswireless.com

UK space companies to build beam-hopping satellite

Technology will potentially bring 5G to everyone on Earth and will allow satellites to switch which part of the world they cover, managing real-time surges in commercial demand or responding to emergencies. A group of UK space tech companies are developing a new beam-hopping satellite that will allow satellites to...