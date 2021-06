Although sexism is problematic, depictions of sexism don’t have to be problematic, if done responsibly. Endless articles and listicles have been written about why Friends is problematic and did not age well. Some of the points they make are excellent; for example, although the show is set in the diverse city of New York, there are very few actors of color. However, there are other points I have to disagree with. For example, most articles cite Ross’ sexism as problematic, pointing out that Ross took issue with his son Ben playing with a Barbie in one episode, and with the male nanny Rachel wanted to hire in another episode.