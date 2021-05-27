Leaders address districts' merger
Editor's note: On July 1, the Dollarway School District will be annexed into the Pine Bluff School District after 107 years as a separate entity. The Arkansas Board of Education on Dec. 10 voted unanimously to unite the two state-controlled districts, as state officials determined that Dollarway schools had not fully met the criteria to return to local control after five years under state Department of Education control. All Dollarway schools, however, will remain in operation for the 2021-22 school year.www.arkansasonline.com