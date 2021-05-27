Maddhatr Sings About Choosing Between Love And Career in His Song ‘End of the Ocean’
A natural-born storyteller and award-winning poet, Alex Galli, aka. Maddhatr finds the perfect blend of pop appeal and experimental artistry in his songwriting. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Maddhatr’s signature, anthemic sound comes from an uncanny mixture of avant-garde instrumentation, instantly memorable melodies and uniquely mature and romantic plot lines. The name Maddhatr (Mad Hatter) is derived from the Lewis Carroll character in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland who describes himself as “under no obligation to make sense to anyone”.breakingandentering.net