Maddhatr Sings About Choosing Between Love And Career in His Song ‘End of the Ocean’

‘Silver Spire’ by Years of the Modern is their newest track about love. It’s a heavy feeling some people hide away from, while some people continuously show up for you instead of ever saying it directly. When we meet people that we love – it starts to feel like they were designed to be in our lives because we couldn’t imagine our world without them. We love them so much that they are the destination; wherever they are is where we want to be, so we would go anywhere to see them. Lyrically, this is a song that is relatable. You don’t need to know the exact circumstances surrounding the writing, because it could be applied to so many different situations and people in your life. Instrumentally, the song is catchy and memorable. It has a sing-along vibe.