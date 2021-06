The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson had a bone to pick with fellow Voice rival Blake Shelton recently — and let's just say, she definitely let him have it. To promote the near end of season 20 of the NBC competition series, Voice coaches Blake, John Legend and Nick Jonas all appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week. While there, Kelly, being the lovely person that she is, gifted John with a special Team Kelly jacket as a "thank you" for appearing on the show four times.