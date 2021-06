After a brief stint with Adrian Rollini’s band, during which he appeared on many classic recordings featuring Bix Beiderbecke, Murray was hired by Ted Lewis. Lewis said that Murray was the greatest clarinetist he ever had in his band—high praise indeed since Jimmy Dorsey and Benny Goodman had also been Lewis sidemen. Murray can be heard on the soundtrack for the Ted Lewis film Is Everybody Happy? (1929)—a “lost film,” for which only Vitaphone disks are extant.