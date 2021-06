Some officials are concerned that Winona may be running out of river views, cutting off Winona residents and visitors from looking at the Mississippi River. Planning Commission member Todd Paddock said at a meeting June 14 he had fielded unprompted concerns from multiple people — one of whom was a real estate developer — that the new Fastenal building on Second Street excessively blocked the view of the river. “I’ve heard from several people they regret the amount it blocks the view of the river and beyond, and they hope there will not be more of the same in the future,” Paddock said. “I too must say, that building … it does block more of the view than I anticipated.”