The company has two major gas projects starting up this year and next. Russian oil giant Rosneft aims to ramp up gas production to 100bn m3/year within a few years, from under 63bn m3 in 2020, closing the supply gap with its domestic rival Novatek. Rosneft is by far Russia's biggest oil producer, but it has also expanded its gas business significantly over the last decade. It obtained a large share of this extra supply through the $55bn takeover of Anglo-Russian group TNK-BP in 2013, which gave it control of producing subsidiaries Sibneftegaz, Rospan and Samotlorneftegaz, as well as a 49% interest in Purgaz. The company's gas expansion plans came to a ...