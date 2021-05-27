Cancel
The Last Night in Soho Trailer Is Finally Here, and We’re Already Creeped Out (and Mesmerized)

By Meghan Hale May 26, 2021
Cover picture for the articleEdgar Wright has become known for his exciting stylistic choices in films that leave an impression. From the incredible sound design in Baby Driver to the niche transmedia storytelling in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, we have been watching his career with more than a little bit of interest. So, when a mysterious concept was announced and set to star Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, our interest was immediately piqued. In fact, it was even enough to land on our most anticipated movies of 2021 podcast picks! Though, for a while, we didn’t have much information to go off of. The trailer for Last Night in Soho has finally dropped, and it isn’t what we expected. Let’s take a look at why we’re thrilled about it.

