newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

11 Sarasota teens named Townsend Scholars; awarded two-year college scholarships by Steven and Marjolaine Townsend and Take Stock in Children

bgcsdc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven teen members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties were named Townsend Scholars on Thursday, May 20 by the Steven & Marjolaine Townsend Scholarship Fund in collaboration with Take Stock in Children and BGCSDC in the program’s fourth year. The Townsends established the scholarship in 2018 in hopes that it would empower students to pursue their dreams and ultimately grow into a position where they are able to give back and help others do the same one day—to ‘pay it forward’ just like they have done.

bgcsdc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Education
State
Connecticut State
Local
Florida Education
Sarasota, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Scholarship#Scholarships#Vocational School#Florida College#College Students#College Education#School Education#High School Students#The Boys Girls Clubs#Desoto Counties#Townsends#Gpa#Educators#Post Secondary Education#Four Year Institutions#Club Members#Tuition#Teens#Eleven Teen Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
Related
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $170,000 for SMH Physicians Endowment

A record number of golfers, 228, teed off at the 19th Annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament on May 7. The all-day event raised $170,000. To date, the tournament has raised more than $1 million for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Physicians Endowment which provides continuing education opportunities for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System staff.
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

“O’Shea Formula” event raises $500,000

The New College Foundation raised $500,000 during a virtual event on May 6 called the “O’Shea Formula,” which celebrated New College President Donal O’Shea’s accomplishments. The funds will be directed to the Donal B. O’Shea Scholarship Endowment. “We are gratified by the outpouring of support to honor President O’Shea,” said...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Jack Bispham Appointed to Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced of Paul “Jack” Bispham to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Bispham, of Myakka City, is the owner/operator of Red Bluff Plantation in Lakeland, Georgia, and Paul’s Parrish in Duette. He has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board. He has also served on the Sarasota Planning Commission and is a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and The Argus Foundation. Bispham earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

AUSI LAGUERRE: Life experiences help teenager expand views and find community

This series showcases Sarasota County public high school seniors selected as STRIVE award honorees after demonstrating grit and resilience to overcome obstacles and substantially improve their lives. The Class of 2021 has coped with COVID-19 disruptions to their junior and senior years, as well as impacts on future plans. These stories are presented to celebrate STRIVE students, and to serve as a source of inspiration and reminder that it is worthwhile to continue striving to succeed when life presents harsh and unexpected experiences.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Lakewood Ranch, FLHerald Tribune

GRAND OPENINGS: Work begins on Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch

Dignity Memorial providers of Florida recently held a groundbreaking for Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch, near the corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art multipurpose event center. It will provide the latest technology, including a system that allows for an immersive experience through visuals, arts and media that can be customized to fully highlight the passions, interests and hobbies of a loved one’s life.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Seven definitive Sarasota County historical attractions

Not only does Sarasota County have a wealth of natural beauty, it’s also home to a rich history. So, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, or you’re just a history buff, we’ve put together a list of the seven must-see historical destinations in Sarasota County. Sarasota Classic...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Garden Elementary receives donation

VENICE - Garden Elementary School received a $5,000 donation the day a new Burlington store opened in Venice through the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org. The donation goes toward school supplies, according to a news release. "We are thrilled to greet our new neighbors and greatly appreciate their support," Sarasota County Schools...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Info Session on Women in Manufacturing May 26

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Computer science Novo lands job pre-graduation

In our data-driven age, jobs in computer science have become all the rage. And New College has plenty to offer students interested in pursuing this career path. Case in point? New College student Haylee Millar. In May 2019, Millar began an internship with a Sarasota-based tech company called Atlas Networks—a software engineering internship, to be specific. Just about a year later, that internship turned into a job as a solutions architect for Atlas. Millar is currently finishing her thesis and plans to graduate from New College this week with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Bertha Palmer by Kate Holmes, Video Online Only

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You!. Online-Only Video Presentation--"Bertha Palmer" by Kate Holmes, Re-Enactor. Ms. Holmes portrays Bertha Palmer who, until her death in 1918, actively fought for the creation of Sarasota County.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Leadership a question after Sarasota mayor's egotistical eruption

Of all the mayors in this country, Hagen Brody is one of them. That’s how big of a deal he is. So, yeah, you’re darn right he should have stormed into the city manager’s office in March and unleashed a red-faced fury that felt like a violent "hostage situation," as one witness put it, because someone dared post an 18-second spot on Facebook that did not credit him as being responsible for organizing a mass vaccine clinic.