11 Sarasota teens named Townsend Scholars; awarded two-year college scholarships by Steven and Marjolaine Townsend and Take Stock in Children
Eleven teen members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties were named Townsend Scholars on Thursday, May 20 by the Steven & Marjolaine Townsend Scholarship Fund in collaboration with Take Stock in Children and BGCSDC in the program’s fourth year. The Townsends established the scholarship in 2018 in hopes that it would empower students to pursue their dreams and ultimately grow into a position where they are able to give back and help others do the same one day—to ‘pay it forward’ just like they have done.bgcsdc.org