Murray, KY

DATEBOOK May 27, 2021

By Martha Andrus • Community Editor
Murray Ledger & Times
 13 days ago

The Calloway County Public Library will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. The Murray Special Olympics Rockets will hold a golf sign up from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Miller Golf Course. Please wear a collared shirt, bring water and clubs if you have them. Loaner clubs will be available. A COVID waiver must be signed by a guardian prior to practice. The Murray Rockets will also hold a softball sign up on Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. at the Rockets Park in Kirksey. Bring a glove, bat, hat and water and be ready to practice. For more information, contact Chuck Williams at 270-293-9552.

