DATEBOOK May 27, 2021

MURRAY – Calloway County High School senior Ainsley Smith has been named the Murray Bank/Murray Ledger & Times Student of the Year. Smith was chosen from a pool of Students of the Week from throughout the year, who then applied for Student of the Year. From 2015 to the present, she has run varsity cross country and track, and she currently serves as captain for both teams. She has been in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) since 2017 and served as chapter president in 2020-21 and vice president in 2019-20. She is also part of the current Leadership Tomorrow class, has been a member of National Beta Club since 2018, and in 2017-18, she was involved in United Champions Schools and Future Farmers of America (FFA).