HBO Renews ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ For A Third Season

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO has moved to renew A Black Lady Sketch Show for a third season at the premium cable network. After receiving the news, series creator Robin Thede said that she is excited for the next chapter of her “wonderful relationship” with the network. “I’m honored to continue our incredible series...

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Sketch
Person
Robin Thede
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Skye Townsend
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#A Black Lady Sketch Show#Black Lady#Sketch Comedy#Black Comedy#Hbo#Jax Media#Ablss#Variety#Creator#Premium Cable#Loud Content#Women
