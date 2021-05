The Quebec government announces $27 million in funding for Indigenous health clinics across the province. MONTREAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is pleased with the announcement made today by the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, along with the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, regarding the funding of health and social services for First Nations and Inuit in urban areas. Thanks to this $27.4 million in funding, the Minowé Indigenous Health Clinic model of the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre (CAAVD) will be extended to the entire province.