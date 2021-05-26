Cancel
Kudos to Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

By News Desk
weeklyblitz.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his entire team well-deserve to be congratulated for brilliantly concluding agreement with China for buying COVID vaccine, when the country was in a shock as India’s Serum Institute had abruptly failed in continuing the supply of AstraZeneca vaccine for which Bangladesh had paid in advance. Foreign Minister Momen should also be congratulated for opening the prospect of producing another Chinese vaccine in Bangladesh, which not only will help in reducing the cost but also will help in meeting the domestic requirement and possibly earn significant amount of foreign exchange through export.

www.weeklyblitz.net
