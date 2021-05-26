Saudi Arabia maintains cordial relations with Israel
Eminent war correspondent Anis Alamgir, who covered Iraq and Afghanistan wars, commenting to Saudi-Israel relations wrote: At the forefront of the Muslim world, Saudi Arabia, the largest country in the Middle East, has maintained cordial relations with Israel for the past three years. So far, there is no official announcement from Bangladesh to build any diplomatic ties with Israel, but this Jewish state became a factor for the country because it has a strong presence in India.www.weeklyblitz.net