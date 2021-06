Dulce de leche is a delightful treat any time you want to have something fun. The taste is similar to caramel, but in our opinion, it has that little something extra that makes it even a bit tastier! According to Culture Trip, dulce de leche is wildly popular in both Argentina and Uruguay. A few Latin American countries actually claim to be where dulce de leche originated many years ago. Interestingly, there are even some people who think that it came to be in 1804 by mistake. Rumor has it that Napoleon's chef goofed when making a recipe, which resulted in dulce de leche, after heating up sugar and milk for longer than necessary. Dulce de leche is a decadent treat, though, regardless of where and when it came to be — one that everyone enjoys.