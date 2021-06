The UAE is a beautiful country, and everyone wishes to go there at least once for a vacation. The beautiful buildings in Dubai, the technology, and the rich Muslim culture all attract people to visit the country. If you plan to visit the country soon for your luxurious vacation, you must have a clear vision of how you’re going to traverse the country. Depending on how much time and resources you have, you can choose different means of transport to tour the country. Here’s some help with getting around easier when you find yourself in the UAE.