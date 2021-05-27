Cancel
Money & Me: ‘I am working towards becoming a billionaire’

By Keith J Fernandez
thenationalnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcello Arcangeli believes there is an opportunity in every situation, a mantra that has stood him in good stead over two downturns. He moved to the UAE following the global financial crisis, attracted by the opportunities in the property market and set up Your Place, a real estate investment firm focused on brokerage, property management, business development, finance and marketing.

