Recipes

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Recipe

recipes.net
 14 days ago

This pulled pork pizza balances out the smokiness of the pork with the sweetness of the pineapples. It also has a combination of cheeses & some bacon bits. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch cookie sheet with nonstick spray and then evenly sprinkle the cornmeal over the cookie sheet. Roll out the...

recipes.net
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Artistic Pizza
The Infatuation

Artistic Pizza

Located around the corner from Washington Square Park, Artistic Pizza serves quite an extensive menu of plant-based pies in addition to its regular ones. Even the most carnivorous person in your life will find something (vegan) to enjoy here, including the vegan sausage sensation, the vegan buffalo chicken, and the vegan pepperoni pie. If you're not into fake meat, the veggie galore is where it's at - onions, spinach, mushrooms, and peppers sit on a bed of perfectly melted vegan cheese. And if you just can’t make up your mind, ask the always-helpful staff to give you a recommendation. Whatever you order, make sure to take it over to the park where you can eat while listening to a random person play the sax in the background.
recipes
Wide Open Eats

recipes

If you haven't heard of crack chicken casserole, you're definitely missing out. This gooey, cheesy, warm spoonful of comfort food spiced with ranch dressing, a can cream of chicken soup, and ranch chicken is hard to stop eating. While crack chicken casserole can be done on the stovetop or in a baking dish, this recipe is so easy you could toss it into a crock pot as well. Without the macaroni, this dish makes a great low carb keto recipe, as it's high in protein and fat.
Venango County, PAexplore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pizza Squares

1 – 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls. ~In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. ~Unroll crescent dough into a lightly greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Press dough 1/2 in. up the sides; seal seams. Sprinkle with sausage. ~In a bowl, beat the...
Recipessouthfloridareporter.com

Homemade BBQ Rub (Video Recipe)

BBQ Rub is so simple to make that you can make it from scratch at home. Everything that I used in the recipe may already be found in your pantry!. I love how the spices blend well resulting in an enhanced flavor that can be put on everything. Individually, the ingredients taste good but together, they are amazing.
Recipesrecipes.net

Slow Cooker Sweet Carolina Pulled Pork Sliders Recipe

With the meat slow-cooked until tender and flavorful, these pulled pork sliders are juicy, tasty, and perfect for your game day feast. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar, salt, paprika, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, ground mustard and cayenne pepper. Rub all over pork,. Add pork to...
Recipesfox4news.com

Savory Pulled Pork Nachos

Use 3 Tbsp and cover all sides with liquid smoke and rub into pork. Use 2 Tbsp of dijon mustard per pork belly and rub into the pork. Use about 1/2 cup of BBQ rub per side of pork and pat onto pork. Marinate for 30 min or overnight. Grill...
Recipesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Wild Turkey Meatballs with BBQ and Grape Jelly Sauce Recipe

Portable and reheats well, these wild turkey meatballs will become a favorite in your rotation of appetizers. Crockpot meatballs are always a hit at parties and get-togethers, but few people ever make them from scratch. If you’re looking for a simple yet flavorful recipe for wild turkey this spring, try these meatballs to share your wild game with others.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

5-Minute Pizza Sauce Recipe: This Easy Tomato Sauce Recipe Makes Pizza Night Extra Special

My family loves pizza, so we have pizza night quite often. But there's not a pizza dude knocking on our door because we make it from scratch. After perfecting my dough and learning just the right amount of ingredients to layer on to make the perfect pizza, I decided to give my sauce a redo. Here's a homemade pizza sauce recipe that could not be easier to make, but makes a huge difference on your pie.
Food & Drinksgozney.com

Pizza Monaro

Make sure you use the best tomatoes you can get your hands on for this simple (but outrageously delicious!) topping combo from Drew Huston aka @wildcatfalling. Drew’s awesome sourdough base works perfectly for this Pizza Monaro but you can use your favourite dough recipe if you prefer. 1. For The...
Recipesseriouseats.com

Lechon Kawali (Filipino Crispy Fried Pork Belly) Recipe

Filipino lechon kawali is one of the great pork dishes of the world, and the only hard thing about making it is waiting for the boiled pork belly to air-dry in the fridge overnight before being fried until intensely crisp and crunchy on the outside and meltingly tender within. 2...
Recipesthebeet.com

Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free and Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pizza

If you need an idea for a healthy appetizer that all of your guests will love, make this gluten-free vegan spinach artichoke pizza and cut it into bite-sized pieces to serve for the weekend. You can't go wrong with a starter that caters to almost everyone's diet and allergies. This...
Brazilian BBQ
The Infatuation

Brazilian BBQ

Churrasco-style BBQ has garnered worldwide attention, but rarely do you find it curbside as you do in Brazil. Conveniently named Brazilian BBQ, this food stand (located in a Rite-Aid parking lot) has a variety of cuts to choose from, including Brazilian picanha, linguiça, pork belly, and bacon-wrapped chicken. The grill’s standard picanha plate is the thing to get, and comes with rice, beans, toasted cassava flour (farofa), and vinaigrette, but their picanha sandwich on ciabatta bread with vinaigrette and mozzarella cheese is another barbecue masterpiece I’d (happily) fare the summer heat for. For a tasty morsel that will keep your hunger at bay, I suggest sampling the chicken heart skewer. These salty, meaty bites are a grill-out staple in Brazil and perfect for snacking during a hot outdoor BBQ as you wait for the rest of your food to arrive. The pitmaster also serves cheese skewers, which are similar to cheese curds in taste and texture. These squeaky skewers are my childhood favorite and the ideal first course before some tender picanha. You’ll notice that these skewers aren’t on the menu, but trust me, they’re there and waiting for you. In true Brazilian fashion, Brazilian BBQ is only available on the weekends starting on Friday at 4pm, so plan accordingly before making your way over for an outdoor churrasco with all the fixings.