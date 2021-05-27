Writer for some of Garth Brooks’ hits to perform as ’19 Miles to Music City’ returns to Franklin First UMC
Franklin First United Methodist Church’s monthly version of a songwriters night returns to in-person performances Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside the worship center. Called “19 Miles to Music Row,” it features some of Nashville’s top songwriters headlining an evening of music with other lesser-known writers playing in the round. The COVID-19 pandemic caused most of the shows to be performed online throughout 2020 and into 2021.www.williamsonhomepage.com