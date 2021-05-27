Writer for some of Garth Brooks’ hits to perform as ’19 Miles to Music City’ returns to Franklin First UMC

Trisha Yearwood will release a Deluxe edition of her 2019 album, Every Girl. The project will include three new tracks and new artwork when it's released on August 13th. For Every Girl: Deluxe – and for the song’s 30th anniversary – Trisha has re-recorded her breakout 1991 debut single, “She’s In Love With the Boy,” a song that made history when the original rocketed to Number One, securing a spot in history as Trisha became the first female country artist to have a debut single reach the top of the charts.