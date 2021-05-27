How Rejection Can Fuel Your Entrepreneurial Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurship, much like parenting, is operating with the belief that your “baby” is the most beautiful. How can anyone not see what you see? Why isn’t the world around you as obsessed as you are? I have been an entrepreneur for the better part of my life, and I can tell you with certainty that I feel this, every day. It is hard watching the world passively engage with something, when your passion for it is boundless.