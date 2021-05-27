Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Rejection Can Fuel Your Entrepreneurial Success

By Vickram Agarwal
Entrepreneur
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurship, much like parenting, is operating with the belief that your “baby” is the most beautiful. How can anyone not see what you see? Why isn’t the world around you as obsessed as you are? I have been an entrepreneur for the better part of my life, and I can tell you with certainty that I feel this, every day. It is hard watching the world passively engage with something, when your passion for it is boundless.

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneur Media#Daddy S Digest#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Parenting
Related
Economythebftonline.com

Positioning your business for growth in an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

An entrepreneurial ecosystem is a community of institutional and individual actors that foster and support the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, the creation of new businesses, building capacity and grooming talent. An ecosystem creates a pedestal for inspiration, creativity and innovation. In the United States, many globally-successful companies such as Facebook, Google,...
EconomyEntrepreneur

How to Grow Your Personal Brand for Long-Term Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Growing your brand can yield life-changing opportunities. If you're interested in creating content based around your passion, it's something to consider as an investment of time. Depending on your industry, a strong personal brand may even be a requirement for your field.
EconomyMySanAntonio

4 key points of entrepreneurial capital to consolidate your business

A good idea is not enough to build a successful startup or company. In addition to a lot of discipline and passion, entrepreneurs require money to capitalize on and make those ideas possible. On many occasions, traditional investment alternatives are not always willing to boost businesses that are just being formed.
InternetVillage Voice

Gurvin Singh Dyal on How to Use the Internet to Learn and Fuel Your Income

Instagram remains a popular platform for entrepreneurs. According to Instagram’s statistics, half of all of Instagram’s users have visited a website to purchase something they saw on the social media platform. Modern-day entrepreneurs have to tap into these trends and build from them. Luckily, the social media site has made it easy for entrepreneurs to learn and put things into practice. Gurvin Singh Dyal, an Instagram entrepreneur, has made his name by teaching others how to make money using legitimate business methods. His professional site Academy2Earn has seen a lot of traffic, but Gurvin represents a new breed of emerging entrepreneurs that is less about making money and more about passing on what they’ve learned.
Economybusinessnewswales.com

Aberystwyth Students Brew Up Entrepreneurial Success with Premium Tea Business

Two Aberystwyth University students are brewing up business success after securing funding and office space to get their premium tea business off the ground. Amy Aed, 22, and Emily Knipe, 20, who met at university and bonded over their love for tea, have launched EISA Tea co., a premium tea business with a focus on social and environmental responsibility. The duo started their business with the help of Big Ideas Wales, part of Business Wales and funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government. The service is aimed at anyone between the age of 5 and 25 who wants to develop a business idea, including students and graduates.
Animalsamerisourcebergen.com

How to measure the success of your veterinary marketing programs

This is the third in our series on veterinary practice branding. To learn more, read Understanding branding as a companion veterinary practice owner and How to use the 7Ps in veterinary marketing. How do you know your veterinary branding and marketing efforts are successful? One way to tell is through...
CollegesThrive Global

College Courses to Increase Your Entrepreneurial Skillset

Entrepreneurship can be a great way to build income and a name for yourself. However, it’s not easy to be an entrepreneur at all. You’ll want to make sure that you’re going to college to become an entrepreneur. Consider taking these college classes to help you. FINANCE. To become an...
Economymentalitch.com

How Can Podcast Grow Your Brand and How to Plan it Well?

Podcasts are growing in popularity each year. A podcast uses an audio file for sharing information with thousands of listeners. Users can access it through their phones, computers, and MP3 players. By understanding podcasts through reliable guides such as Podcast How To, you can utilize it to grow your brand.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Is Your Mind Set For Success?

There is one thing that can make or break your success – it’s your mindset. If you want success, you’ve got to have a growth mindset. That means you embrace change, failure, and setbacks as a natural part of the path to success. And it can make a HUGE difference as you pursue your goals in life and business.
Jobstheundercoverrecruiter.com

4 Tips for Turning a Job Rejection Into Career Success

Have you ever applied for a job but weren’t hired? Few people could answer “no” to this question. In fact, our unsuccessful job applications shape our careers just as much as our successes do, as anyone who has ever experienced a job rejection would have a different work history leading up to their present role had the outcome of their initial application been different.
Economythenexthint.com

How Can a Marketing Consultant Help Your Business?

Marketing is one of the most important things that any business can invest in. Ultimately, once you’ve designed the right product or service, you need to convince your customers that your solution is worth checking out. Most clients won’t find your website and services on their own. You need to go and seek them out with the right collection of content and advertising experiences.
Economyproformacolorpress.com

3 Important Ways Search Data Can Fuel Your Business

Search data is siloed and inaccessible outside of the SEO team in too many businesses, limiting its reach, impact, and ability to support company success. It’s time to rethink how we use search data. In this article, you’ll learn three practical ways any organization can remove the shackles from their...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Intends to Acquire Exton Consulting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Exton Consulting, a French consulting firm providing strategy and business management support to financial services clients across Europe. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing the fintech industry in Mexico

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Fintech companies, those that use technology to offer financial services in a safe, efficient, comfortable and agile way, are growing in Mexico and Latin...
Industryworldofchemicals.com

Neste, BCG sign SAF supply deal for business travel in Nordics

Sami Jauhiainen (left), Vice President, Business Development at Neste and Tuukka Seppa (right), Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group signing the agreement. (File Photo) ESPOO, FINLAND: Neste and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said they have signed a new agreement for purchase of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™,...
Economywebzworks.com

Everything You Need To Learn About Fintech Firms!

Financial Technology, also abbreviated as Fintech, is a fast-growing field. It has the potential to transform the working of businesses. With Fintech, the creation of various goods and services, engaging various people, including customers, everything will change!. But, what is Fintech? Well, it is the technology that is transforming financial...
Personal Financefinextra.com

UK remittance startup SendSpend granted e-money licence

SendSpend, the global remittance and wallet application, announced today that it has received the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom to issue e-money and provide cross-border remittance services from its UK headquarters. The company co-operated with AuthoriPay Ltd, a leading payments...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Platforms, B2B Payments Drive Startup Funding

B2B payments efficiencies are the goals for several of the B2B FinTechs that landed in this week’s venture capital roundup, with one FinTech targeting the freight and logistics sector taking the lead. But B2B eCommerce was the highlight of the group, with B2B eCommerce platforms and related solutions accounting for half of the funding rounds seen this week.