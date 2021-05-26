A layman’s journey to the history of Palestine
To every citizen of Bangladesh, our great war of independence is a matter of pride. While we never hesitate in expressing our gratitude to those nations which had expressed support and solidarity to this war, where three million Bangalee were brutally murdered and hundreds of thousands of girls and women violated by the Pakistani occupation forces. We, the people of Bangladesh shall never forgive those Pakistanis for the 1971-genocide on the innocent Bangalees.www.weeklyblitz.net