It’s natural and important to be cautious about what you put in and on your body when you’re pregnant, but there’s no need to drive oneself crazy. Stress won’t help anyone! There are so many gimmicky products out there, many of which are based off of fearmongering. When I read about new toothpaste brands coming out geared specifically towards pregnant women I worried that I may have done something wrong using Sensodyn. Turns out, it’s all fine!