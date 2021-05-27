Cancel
Congress & Courts

Stay out of my backyard, Rep. Simpson, and I'll stay out of yours

By Commentary: Opinion of Dan Newhouse
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 12 days ago

What if I, a congressman from Washington state, proposed tearing down vital infrastructure in neighboring Idaho? For example, the Boise airport?. That was the hypothetical scenario I posed to attendees at the Andrus Center's recent environmental conference. I described the fact that the proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, to breach the four dams along the lower Snake River would be akin to me arguing that the Boise airport should be shut down in the name of reducing carbon emissions.

lmtribune.com
