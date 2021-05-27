Stay out of my backyard, Rep. Simpson, and I’ll stay out of yours
What if I, a congressman from Washington state, proposed tearing down vital infrastructure in neighboring Idaho? For example, the Boise airport?. That was the hypothetical scenario I posed to attendees at the Andrus Center’s recent environmental conference. I described the fact that the proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, to breach the four dams along the lower Snake River would be akin to me arguing that the Boise airport should be shut down in the name of reducing carbon emissions.lmtribune.com