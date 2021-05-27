Stay out of my backyard, Rep. Simpson, and I’ll stay out of yours

Science is back, and we have the momentum to take bold climate action. The ocean must be part of the solution. As congressional leaders on ocean issues, we have witnessed how the climate crisis is affecting both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Off the North Coast of Oregon, changes in ocean conditions and acidifying waters threaten many fisheries. Salmon, one of the iconic species of the region, struggle as waters become more acidic. In the Ocean State, Narragansett Bay has warmed nearly 4 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1960s, and species Rhode Island fishermen relied on for generations, like the winter flounder, have all but disappeared from our waters.