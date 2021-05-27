Rare apple varieties discovered on Palouse
Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in the region, including several on land near Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. Founded by Dave Benscoter, the Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho.lmtribune.com