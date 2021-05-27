May 27 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions
The Lewiston Tribune’s opinion is all too often an ignorant one creating a bubble of ignorance on the topics it purports to provide informative arguments. Such was certainly the case with the recent bill, now law, on critical race theory and education in Idaho. To hear the Tribune’s opinion tell it, any concerns over such is an invention of the Idaho Freedom Foundation inciting “radical” (the correct term is reactionary) GOP legislators.lmtribune.com