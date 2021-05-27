Cancel
Study finds majority of severe Covid-19 cases had longterm symptoms, as officials race to vaccinate

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
Albany Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMask mandates are being lifted across the US. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are dropping. People are getting vaccinated. All these promising signs suggest the summer of 2021 could be very different from a year ago. Half of the adult population is fully vaccinated, according to data published Wednesday by the...

www.albanyherald.com
UPI News

Sense of taste may predict COVID-19 severity, study finds

May 25 (UPI) -- People with COVID-19 who have weaker taste buds before infection are more likely to require hospital treatment and experience symptoms for a longer period than those with a stronger sense of taste, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found. After being infected, COVID-19 patients...
Ventilation and mask rules in schools reduce COVID cases, study finds

Elementary schools that improved their ventilation systems and required teachers and staff to wear face masks reported significantly fewer cases of COVID-19, according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Requirements for universal and correct mask use among...
Reason.com

A New Study Confirms That Reopening Texas '100 Percent' Had No Discernible Impact on COVID-19 Cases or Deaths

After Texas became the first state to eliminate both its face mask mandate and its business occupancy limits in early March, President Joe Biden said the decision reflected "Neanderthal thinking." Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, described Gov. Greg Abbott's order as "extraordinarily dangerous," warning that it "will kill Texans."
CDC releases COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Study

A new CDC study adds to the growing body of real-world evidence (outside of a clinical trial setting) showing that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) protect health care personnel (HCP) against COVID-19. mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduced the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated. This assessment, conducted in a different study network with a larger sample size from across a broader geographic area than in the clinical trials, independently confirms U.S. vaccine effectiveness findings among health care workers that were first reported March 29. “This report provided the most compelling information to date that COVID-19 vaccines were performing as expected in the real world,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “This study, added to the many studies that preceded it, was pivotal to CDC changing its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.” Data for this assessment come from a network covering 500,000 HCP across 33 sites in 25 U.S. states, providing additional robust evidence that mRNA vaccines are effective against symptomatic illness in real-world conditions. The assessment compared vaccination status of participants who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (cases) with vaccination status of those who tested negative (controls). Among the 1,843 participants, there were 623 cases and 1,220 controls. Vaccine effectiveness estimates were calculated by comparing the odds of COVID-19 vaccination in cases and controls. The large sample size in this study allowed for a precise vaccine effectiveness estimate with narrower confidence intervals than earlier CDC findings published March 29. Understanding vaccine effectiveness among HCP is important because they are at higher risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 through patient interactions. Vaccination of HCP protects them and their patients against COVID-19 and ensures continuation of critical health care services. The assessment found that COVID-19 symptomatic illness was reduced by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated, defined in this study as seven or more days after receipt of a second vaccine dose, and by 82% among those who were partially vaccinated, defined in this study as 14 days after receipt of dose one through six days after dose two. These findings support CDC’s recommendation that everyone should get both doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to get the most protection. This assessment is part of CDC’s comprehensive strategy of using complementary methods to understand how COVID-19 vaccines are working in different populations and real-world settings. On May 12, CDC expanded COVID-19 vaccination recommendations to include adolescents 12 years through 15 years of age under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. These adolescents are now authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. CDC has several surveillance networks that will continue to assess how well FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are working in real-world conditions in people of different age groups, including children and adolescents.
Health officials provide update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines

MARTINSBURG — With the mega vaccine clinics reducing and being divided amongst their respective health departments, health professionals of the Eastern Panhandle are saying where there was once just a hope for the light at the end of the long tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic, they can now see the light clearly.
US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthrough' COVID cases

About 0.01 percent of people became infected with COVID-19 between January and April despite being fully vaccinated, a US government study confirming the shots' high efficacy showed Tuesday. The report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented so-called "breakthrough" cases among 101 million people fully vaccinated...
Why are some symptoms worse after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, the state's top health expert, has answered a series of questions submitted from viewers across the region on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the United States. QUESTION: Why are some symptoms/reactions worse for the second dose of the vaccine?. ANSWER: "It's really kind of...
New UW study finds better way to monitor COVID symptoms at home

SEATTLE - A new study from the University of Washington suggests a better way for people to monitor asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to improve their chance of survival. According to the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, shortness of breath and chest pressure are two signs that someone needs medical treatment for COVID-19.
U.S. Intelligence Says Wuhan Lab Workers Had COVID-19 Symptoms

A U.S. intelligence report says three workers at a lab in Wuhan, China developed COVID-19-like symptoms in November 2019. Sources say some people inside the U.S. government now suspect a connection to how the virus started. The White House is pushing for an international investigation, and pressuring China to release...
Keara Lou

I Had Mild Symptoms Of COVID-19 And Still Chose To Get Vaccinated. Here Is Why

Mask notification posted on a local church doorPhoto by Keara Lou. Last summer, I had COVID-19. My case was so mild; I thought I had hay fever. It wasn't until my partner's grandmother got tested that I decided to get tested myself. I could function okay, and I never lost my sense of smell. The worst I had was a brain fog that made it hard to concentrate on anything in the house.
Los Angeles Times

COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause sudden hearing loss, study finds

When you administer tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you’re bound to get reports of all kinds of side effects. That includes accounts of sudden hearing loss. Doctors at Johns Hopkins University treated some of the people whose hearing suffered in the wake of a COVID-19 shot, and it made them wonder whether the vaccine really could have been responsible. So they decided to investigate.
Vaccines can ease COVID symptoms;

People who contract COVID suffer a lot during their course of recovery. But the Effects of COVID do not stop here. A researcher done by Office for National Statistics in the United States suggests that around 13.5% of the people who recovered from the COVID suffer from Post COVID symptoms for at least the next 4 months from recovery.
New Case Study Finds Out Effects Of Undiagnosed COVID19 During Vaccination

The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) that causes COVID19 disease continues to claim lives around the world. Nearly 3.3 million people have lost their lives around the world due to the pandemic. The virus has infected around 158.9 million people across the globe. The pandemic has emerged in December 2019, since then many countries around the world have started vaccine rollout programs. Now, scientists have done a case study on a coincidental vaccination and COVID19 infection that has been seen in a 31-year-old doctor. Experts have said that it is important to understand the potential risks of coincidental vaccination and COVID19 infection. They have said that health care workers need to know what actions need to be taken if more cases like this start appearing. Experts have said that there is a need for rapid testing for possible infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in case somebody deals with reactions after getting the vaccine and it lasts longer than one day.