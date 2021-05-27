Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and MLK in the Time of George Floyd

By Clay S. Jenkinson
governing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can listen to the companion audio version of this and other essays in the series using the player below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Audible. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X rose from markedly different backgrounds to assume leading roles in the civil rights movement, and though each died violently while playing his respective part, neither man fully exited the stage. Both remain to this day celebrated figures in the fight for racial and economic justice.

www.governing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coretta Scott King
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Time#White Supremacy#Biography#Google Podcasts#African American#The University Of Texas#Selma#The Nation Of Islam#Panthers#Noi#White House#Revolutionary Race War#Dr Joseph#Founding Director#Dr Peniel Joseph#American Life#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesWashington Post

George Floyd anniversary is a chance for white evangelicals to stand up for Black lives

(RNS) — The wave of demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd a year ago may have marked the largest unified movement in United States history. Polling suggests that anywhere from 15 million to 26 million people took to the streets, demanding accountability for Floyd’s death, a major restructuring of our criminal justice system and an intentional, nationwide push for racial equality.
Minoritiesbiography.com

Yuri Kochiyama and Malcolm X's Boundary-Breaking Friendship

On paper, Yuri Kochiyama and Malcolm X made an unexpected pair — a Japanese American mother of six and a firebrand Muslim minister and Black nationalist. But their brief friendship, interrupted by his assassination in 1965, sheds light on the multi-racial cooperation of the civil rights movement and the broader fight against racial injustice around the world.
Societywashingtoninformer.com

BAILEY: Celebrate Bro. Malcolm X’s Birthday with Positive Action

In the introduction of my upcoming book, “Brother Malcolm X’s Visionary, Strategic Pan Africanism: Why It Enraged the U.S. Government,” I salute him as a great human being, a great Black man and a master teacher. The following quotes from some of his speeches and writings will show why the most positive and productive way to celebrate his May 19 birthday is to be involved in positive action.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Lives that mattered: Remembering George Floyd

The families came from all over the country to Minneapolis to honor George Floyd one year after his killing. They all had one tragic thing in common: Their loved ones’ names became synonymous with a movement only because of their deaths. It is a fraternity, they said, of which no...
New York City, NYMy Clallam County

Events mark anniversary of George Floyd's death: Live updates

(NEW YORK) — Activists are continuing their quest for police reform and social and racial justice on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a Cup Foods.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NYC tributes to George Floyd

At the National Action Network on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rev. Al Sharpton and knelt for 9 minutes and 29 seconds to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis a year ago. Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for that length of time.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Are you 'woke' to Black genocide in America?

The civil rights movement was propelled by the blatant portrayal, yet denial, of America’s systemic racism. The refusal to recognize the grave social injustices levied upon the African-American community, compelled the church to respond. Clergy, Rabbis, community activists, Black and White activists led nationwide protests here in America. The Negro...
AdvocacyL'Observateur

MLK demonstrated spirit of unity

With our country now experiencing the most racial division in my lifetime, I thought it would be appropriate to write about Martin Luther King Jr. and the legacy for which he lived and died. In part, he said that he had a dream deeply rooted in the American dream that...
Societywashingtoninformer.com

A District Tradition, Malcolm X Day Celebration, Returns Virtually May 19

With the theme “Sankofa: Going Back to Get What You Need to Move Forward!” the District-based annual event honoring the life and legacy of and lessons provided by Malcolm X returns, as in years past, on his birthday: Wednesday, May 19. Held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus...
MinoritiesOZY

Journey to Juneteenth: New Black Literature

Speaking to the moment. Elevating awareness. Amplifying and educating. Throughout history, Black writers have strived to share the Black experience through their own powerful voices. Today’s Daily Dose highlights some remarkable reads from Black authors that speak to a broad range of audiences. From uplifting children’s books to thought-provoking anthologies, and from gripping political thrillers to descriptive nonfiction, these books crystallize what it means to be Black in a world grappling with issues of racial justice and equality.
MLBEffingham Daily News

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, June 9, the 160th day of 2021. There are 205 days left in the year. On June 9, 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren. On this date:. In 1588, construction began on the present-day...
U.S. PoliticsLockport Union-Sun

On Theodore Roosevelt statues

The desecration, destruction, or removal of statues depicting noted historical figures has become a growth industry in America. And sadly…. So far one Theodore Roosevelt hasn’t fared too badly. His equestrian statue in the American Museum of Natural History was declared verboten (June 2020), and with Mayor de Blasio’s approval. Another was knocked over and damaged by masked worthies in Portland, Oregon, a city used to vandalism.
PoliticsMontana Standard

Guest view: Rosendale's column is appalling

Matt Rosendale’s recent column, “Against Leftwing Extremism,” that appeared in The Montana Standard is appalling in what it reveals about Montana’s sole representative. I recommend Rosendale represent all Montanans, not just rich white folks like himself. I don’t hold my breath, however. Instead of repeating boilerplate pieties about our military,...
Societyyourgv.com

FRANK RUFF: Imperfect is a part of all men and women

While perfect is what we should all work toward in everything we do, seldom do we reach that goal every time. There has been only one that has reached that goal and that was 2,000 years ago. Generally, when someone is a superstar in their pursuits, people tend to ignore...
ReligionAndover Townsman

America needs prayer

"The Prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective." (James 5:16) America needs prayer!. Billy Graham believed in the world-changing power of prayer. On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed Public Law 83-324 which stated the one day a year the president of the United States would declare a National Day of Prayer. President Ronald Reagan signed the amendment into law on Thursday, May 8, 1988, for the first Thursday of May nationwide unanimously amended by the U.S. Congress for a National Day of Prayer.
CelebritiesAustin Daily Herald

Our opinion: Morgan Freeman did not say that

No, Morgan Freeman did not say that and it doesn’t matter if you put his face next to it. In recent years, people have been flocking to their social media pages for a variety of reasons that have them standing and defending that hill on a wide ranging array of topics, and yet we wonder why we still have problems?
Politicsgraingertoday.com

Flag Day set in American history

RUTLEDGE – Flag Day is annually celebrated June 14, but many Americans are unaware of its history. Many Americans are aware of the creation of the Stars and Stripes flag, which many have attributed the creation of to Betsy Ross. However, many do not know colonists started the revolutionary war while flying the flags of each colony. It wasn’t until the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia in June 1775 to create the Continental Army that the first American flag, the Continental Colors, was created.
MinoritiesUSA Today

Carol Anderson sees a threat to Black Americans in the Second Amendment’s origins

This story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. During an interview with Carol Anderson around the 2018 midterm elections and voting rights, she mentioned that she was already working on her next book, and the topic grabbed my attention: the relationship between Black Americans and the Second Amendment.
Johnson City, TNelizabethton.com

Writer believes history taught in school should not be “selective”

A Johnson City teacher recently won a state award for her teaching about the Holocaust. She was one of only three across the state to receive this award from the Tennessee Holocaust Commission. He goal with these lessons is to “create a moral compass” and that “an in-depth look at the Holocaust can teach students how to prevent it from ever happening again.”