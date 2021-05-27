The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and MLK in the Time of George Floyd
Martin Luther King and Malcolm X rose from markedly different backgrounds to assume leading roles in the civil rights movement, and though each died violently while playing his respective part, neither man fully exited the stage. Both remain to this day celebrated figures in the fight for racial and economic justice.