Gas prices won’t deter holiday travel

Skies should clear and temperatures should rise just in time for the Memorial Day weekend kickoff to the summer travel season, but motorists should be prepared to pump out some cash along with their gas when they hit the filling station.

According to AAA Idaho Spokesman Matthew Conde’s travel forecast for the impending holiday highway crush, gas prices nationwide haven’t been this high since 2014. And they are even worse in Idaho. The national average price earlier this week for a gallon of gas was $3.04, up 15 cents over the last month. But the average price in Idaho was $3.24, the eighth most-expensive fuel in the country.

That’s up more than a buck over last Memorial Day, but comparable to the same weekends in 2018 and 2019. Still, the easing of pandemic restrictions combined with pent-up demand for travel means there probably won’t be fewer people on the road.

“Everything is going to be more expensive this year, as many people finally have the opportunity to reconnect with family members or visit a beloved travel destination,” Conde wrote in his forecast. “But we don’t believe that higher prices will change anyone’s mind about taking a trip. People will simply make other adjustments to their budget in order to get some long-awaited rest and relaxation.”

AAA is predicting that 37 million Americans will travel this weekend, including 202,000 Idahoans. That represents a 60 percent increase over last year, when the country was still in the early phase of the pandemic and economic shutdown. That demand is one of the factors pushing gas prices higher, Conde said.

And even though coronavirus rules may be easing in some areas, he still recommended that travelers pack face masks or coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes since some businesses and destinations are still enforcing their own rules. They can do an internet search for the AAA COVID-19 travel restrictions map for up-to-date information.

In the Inland Northwest, the National Weather Service office in Spokane is predicting a shift to more summer-like conditions just in time for the weekend. A cold front arriving today will bring a chance of showers, gusty west winds and even some isolated thunderstorms with lightning and small hail.

But the forecast calls for clearing skies and warmer weather by Saturday. And temperatures early next week will soar into the 80s and 90s.

