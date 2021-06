If you’re looking for a preview into what kind of governor Janice McGeachin would make, ignore the lieutenant governor’s recent ventures into gubernatorial politics. Her exploitation of a constitutional loophole notwithstanding, McGeachin didn’t accomplish much by signing an executive order banning local mask mandates while Gov. Brad Little was out of the state last week. When Little returned home, he quickly rescinded McGeachin’s handiwork and resorted to the kind of muscular condemnation of her mischief that Idahoans admire in their politicians. Don’t be surprised if he aided his own prospects against McGeachin in next spring’s GOP primary election.