Affordable DTC Night Guards

Cover picture for the articleCheeky, a direct-to-consumer brand, provides "dentist quality" night guards at a more affordable rate, which can easily be replaced when needed. To suit different consumer needs, Cheeky offers its night guards in both hard and soft variations, ensuring users maintain their comfort while they prevent damage to their teeth throughout the night. To get started with Cheeky, shoppers just need to order their impression kit, get their mold, and then send it back to the company in the same box that they received it in. From there, Cheeky will create their custom night guard and send it back, along with a protective case. Customers can choose to sign up for either a one-time purchase, or receive a new one every three months, with both options saving them money when compared to traditional options.

ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

Affordable Summer Outfit Options

Happy Sunday! Random, but I haven’t been sleeping that great the last few days so I have been waking up feeling groggy. I really hope tonight is the night that my sleep gets back on track! This coming week is a busy one for me and it’s my kid’s LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL! We are all very excited about this, but it’s bittersweet because this is the last year that I’ll have a kindergartener. Speaking of, we have her little Kinder graduation this afternoon and I am having all the feelings about it. It really goes by WAY too fast!
BusinessMySanAntonio

DTC Marketing Firm Bluewater Achieves Success in Distributing bamix® Blenders

Tampa Bay Digital Marketing Agency Helps bamix to Top Ratings in U.S. Hand Blender Category. Bluewater, a DTC marketing, and advertising agency and the distribution partner of bamix® of Switzerland, announced today that the 100% Swiss, hand-crafted hand blenders company has received top ratings in its product category from the Chicago Tribune and other industry analysts.
EconomySFGate

Webinar Alert: How TaylorMade Found Success Selling DTC While Branding

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. In the latest in a series of “Thought Leader Thursday” webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response agency and infomercial production company Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with TaylorMade Vice President of Marketing John Gonsalves, to highlight how to use a DTC strategy to successfully market sports and fitness.
RetailBenzinga

Brands Turn The Page Back To Catalogs As Powerful DTC Marketing Tool

Sears perfected the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model, long before DTC was widely known. Macy's continued it with its legendary Christmas catalogs, as did many others, but the Sears catalog was the Gold Standard. While the catalog fell out of favor over the past 15 years or so, it is making a...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Matcha-Themed Retailer Menus

The IKEA Japan Matcha Sweets Fair has been launched by the furniture retailer to provide patrons with range of treats that are regionally inspired and perfect for hungry shoppers to pick up. The menu includes 11 themed items in all, which are being made available at participating IKEA cafe locations in Japan. The menu consists of the Matcha Anmitsu, Matcha Tower Pancake, Warabimochi, Matcha Tart, Matcha Brownie, Matcha chiffon cake, Matcha scone, Matcha bagel, Matcha Anmitsu-style Sundae, Matcha Soft Serve and Matcha Tunnbröd.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Double-Layered Electric Rice Cookers

As technology advances to facilitate our daily lives, the BO-ON rice cooker emerges into the spotlight. While the sleek kitchen appliance may seem ordinary at first, its compact size is deceptive to what lies on the inside. This innovative rice cooking technology is the brainchild of the Dot design company.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

High-Performance Anti-Aging Creams

Laboratoire Dr Renaud, the high-quality skincare brand beloved by many for its premium products, recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new Retinol Anti-Ageing Night Cure. The new Retinol Anti-Ageing Night Cure was designed to correct the appearance of aging signs, promote a more radiant complexion, smooth the...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Delivery-Only Fast Food Concepts

Little Blue Menu is the name of a brand-new delivery-only kitchen concept from Chick-fil-A that promises to deliver "both the classic menu plus a variety of different cuisines." The name of the kitchen takes after the Founder S. Truett Cathy’s original “blue” menu at Hapeville Dwarf House, which was ever-changing to meet customers' needs and desires.
JobsThe Guardian

We need public and affordable workspaces

I agree with your editorial (The Guardian view on working from home: a new social divide, 18 May), but you do not explore the alternative. Someone might be managing international conferences from a laptop in their kitchen, while their partner works downstairs. Two jobs for multinationals run from a small house with two children at home in lockdown – and a dog. Since Covid, this is a familiar situation in thousands of families. A normal working day of at least eight hours is spent in an unhealthy way of working and living.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Custom Made-to-Measure Rugs

The Bolon R rugs are made-to-measure flooring options that allow consumers to customize and outfit their spaces in style. The rugs draw from Bolon's extensive collections, including Bolon Original and Bolon By You, to put endless options into the hands of designers. The Bolon R rugs can be cut from as small as two- by two-meter squares to as large as four- by eight-meter rectangles.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Sleek Salon Haircare Collections

The salon haircare brand, Moroccan Gold Series, unveils its revamped package and website design. The indie cosmetics brand aimed for a luxurious new style to its best-selling Argan Collection line of hair treatment and styling products. With a sleek new design, the packaging takes inspiration from Moroccan patterns and features a refined logo to underscore the brand's premium positioning. The revamp also includes more unified display options.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Elegant Glass Cosmetic Bottles

Baralan, a primary packaging brand for the cosmetics and beauty industry, launched its Ingrid Series. This uniquely designed duo of glass bottles boasts slim proportions specifically developed for nail polishes, essential oils, and makeup. The lean bottle designs are also stylish to better showcase products to consumers. The Ingrid Series...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Sporty Luxury Timepieces

Parmigiani Fleurier added two new models to the Tonda GT collection, which was originally launched in 2020. The luxury accessory brand designed the collection to intersect its timepieces' elegance and fine craftsmanship with a sporty echelon of luxury. The luxury brand's newest launch includes timepiece models that feature bicolor silvered...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Comfortably Plump Seating Collections

The Abisko Seating Collection, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for True Design, takes inspiration from a national park near Lapporten, Sweden. The four-piece collection consists of an armchair, a sofa, a bench, and a daybed that are all distinguished by their distinctive plump, comfortable esthetic. The Abisko Seating Collection's design references the gently sloping topography of Lapporten.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Picnic-Prepared Collapsible Travel Bags

The Stingray Flat Box Mini, designed by outdoor manufacturer Step22, is an adaptable travel bag that can handle everything from picnic supplies to camera gear. The travel bag, which is a scaled-down version of the original Stingray, has a TreadWeave Nylon Shell exterior paired with accessible YKK Zippers made with red reflective paracord. The light-colored internal liner makes it easy to find items within the bag.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Non-Slip Smartphone Cases

This non-slip smartphone case is created from the collaborative efforts of TORRAS and design studio inDare. Its ergonomic structure ensures that the smartphone sits securely in the user's hands to optimize its use. Ideal for risky photo capturing and Netflix watching, inDare's smartphone case is built with military-grade drop-resistant material.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Branded Collab Canvas Sneakers

COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse join forces to work on new tonal iterations of the Chuck 70 sneaker model. The two new options include Steel Gray and Blue Quartz. The silhouette prepares for the warmer season as the canvas sneakers are spotlighted by the black heart emblem on the upper.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Gentle Eco-Friendly Skincare

In partnership with The Inkey List, skincare expert Hyram Yarbro launched Selfless by Hyram, a new brand of gentle and effective skincare products that's on a mission to "spark social change one product at a time." The brand is on a mission to support organizations in four main areas: environment, health, education and empowerment.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Traditionally Crafted Hand-Painted Ceramics

OALLERY celebrates its third anniversary and to honor the milestone, the brand produces a special series of ceramic cups and saucers. The retailer taps the help of Montagne Aardewerkfabriek to create the hand-painted pieces. The Delft Blauw is made using a traditional Dutch technique that stemmed from the late 1800s to craft tin-glazed earthenware.