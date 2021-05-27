Affordable DTC Night Guards

Cheeky, a direct-to-consumer brand, provides "dentist quality" night guards at a more affordable rate, which can easily be replaced when needed. To suit different consumer needs, Cheeky offers its night guards in both hard and soft variations, ensuring users maintain their comfort while they prevent damage to their teeth throughout the night. To get started with Cheeky, shoppers just need to order their impression kit, get their mold, and then send it back to the company in the same box that they received it in. From there, Cheeky will create their custom night guard and send it back, along with a protective case. Customers can choose to sign up for either a one-time purchase, or receive a new one every three months, with both options saving them money when compared to traditional options.