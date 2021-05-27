Browns S Grant Delpit on track to be fully healthy for training camp

McCaffrey indicated after Tuesday's OTAs that he felt "really good" and is "back to 100 percent," Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports. McCaffrey is coming off of a season during which he played a total of just three games due to injury, but he displayed that he's still got it when healthy, racking up five touchdowns on the ground and another through the air while compiling a combined 374 rushing and receiving yards in that span. He heads into 2021 as the undisputed top back for the Panthers, but the team did spend a fourth-round pick to add some insurance in the form of Chuba Hubbard.