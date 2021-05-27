Browns S Grant Delpit on track to be fully healthy for training camp
Grant Delpit was the 44th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft for the Browns, and the team intended on him being one of their starting safeties. Instead, tore his Achilles’ tendon in late-August 2020, forcing Andrew Sendejo into a starting role for much of the season. Nine months after his injury, Delpit spoke to the media on a conference call Wednesday, saying that he is on track to be fully healthy by the time training camp starts.www.chatsports.com