The Tennessee Titans traded for Julio Jones today in hopes of making themselves look more like Super Bowl contenders. All the Titans had to give up for the seven-time Pro Bowler was a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2023. It's less than the Falcons wanted, but also less than some people expected. Like Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams who tweeted, "we were 'out' of the Julio sweepstakes!? Wow," and followed that with an emoji with a hand on its face.