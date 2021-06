It begins. Your club's season can't really get underway in a meaningful sense until the top draft picks get signed. In days of yore that would occasionally last well into the season and often into the preseason. Not really the case anymore under the new CBA but it's still a solid feeling when your best "new" guy has put his Henry on the dotted line. When you throw in the individual may be one of the very best players drafted in 2021 there is added significance.