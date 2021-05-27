Heritage-Honoring Fried Chicken Packaging

St. Louis Standards is a weekly column dedicated to the people, places and dishes that make our food scene what it is. It's 9:50 a.m., and Steve Connors hasn’t even finished cutting up his lemons and limes for cocktail garnishes when two customers appear at his bar. Without looking up or saying a word, he grabs their beverages and a couple of menus, knowing that the latter are mere formalities. These regulars — like most of the regulars who come into his bar at Hodak’s (2100 Gravois Avenue, 314-776-7292) — are so well-versed in the offerings that a menu is almost an insult. Besides, the reason they’re there is obvious: They want the chicken.