Heritage-Honoring Fried Chicken Packaging
This refreshed packaging design has been shown off by KFC to help better reflect the brand's identity and keep it relevant for today's consumers. The packaging shows off new branding that calls to mind the brand's original designs with its full name and image of Colonel Sanders, while also bringing back the "it's Finger Licking' Good" slogan after being removed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. The branding also features a short paragraph on the history of the brand for consumers to read.www.trendhunter.com