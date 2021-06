Porsha Williams went all out for her fiancé Simon Guobadia's 57th birthday!. Days after revealing she got her got her soon-to-be-husband's middle name tattooed on her neck, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, bought Guobadia not one, but two custom birthday cakes to celebrate the milestone. She shared a photo of Guobadia smiling next to the cakes — one of which was designed to look like a box of Cohiba cigars.