An unarmed Black Honolulu man’s last words were an apology before he was shot dead by police in April, doorbell camera footage made public by attorneys for his family shows. The video provides more information about the events that unfolded before Lindani Myeni’s deadly encounter with law enforcement. According to the Associated Press, the footage shows the man arriving at a house, taking off his shoes, entering, and then quickly leaving after his presence confused the property’s occupants. He also repeatedly apologized for being in the space.