U.S. arrests former Bolivian minister on bribery, money laundering charges

By UPI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (UPI) — The United States has arrested a former Bolivian minister and another government official over bribery and money laundering charges. The Justice Department announced in a statement Wednesday that former Bolivian Minister Arturo Carlos Murillo Prijic, 57, and his chief of staff, Sergio Rodrigo Mendez Mendizabal, 51, were arrested late last week for receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company to secure Bolivian government contracts over the course of several months.

