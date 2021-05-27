Cancel
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.8622; (P) 0.8642; (R1) 0.8655;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, below 0.8559 will target a test on 0.8470 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.8718 will resume the rebound from 0.8470 to 38.2% retracement of 0.9291 to 0.8470 at 0.8784.

www.actionforex.com
USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF retreated last week but downside was contained by 4 hour 55 EMA so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. . On the upside, break of 0.9237 will resume the rise from 0.8925 to 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.9471 resistance. On the downside, however, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 0.9137) will bring retest of 0.8925 low instead.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.67; (P) 110.90; (R1) 111.10;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat. But further rise remains in favor with 109.70 support intact. Above 111.10 will target 111.71 key resistance. Firm break there will carry larger implication. Next target is 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 110.95 from 107.47 at 112.64 next. On the downside, however, break of 109.70 support will turn bias back to the downside for 107.47 support instead.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook

Despite the Pound rejecting the key 1.40 area and being pegged down by the BoE, it has been a robust week for GBP/USD as much of the post-FOMC hawkish excitement faded. The BoE’s recent meeting provided little in the way of surprises with policy tools left unchanged, while the outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, had once again been the only dissenter on the MPC. However, with GBP bulls suffering from recent bias after the FOMC’s hawkish pivot and longshot bias stemming from uber hawkish reports (The Times Shadow MPC) they were subsequently disappointed by a highly expected wait-and-seemeeting. To add to this, the Bank directly responded to the view that they could move in a more hawkish direction, by adding that they will ensure that the recovery will not be undermined by apremature tightening in monetary conditions.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP jumps to fresh daily highs above 0.8580 after BoE policy announcements

EUR/GBP rose sharply during the European trading hours on Thursday. Dovish tone in BoE's policy statement is weighing on GBP. The EUR/GBP pair gained nearly 50 pips with the initial market reaction to the Bank of England's (BoE) policy statement and touched a fresh daily high of 0.8590 before retreating modestly. As of writing, the pair was up 0.5% on the day at 0.8580.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling falls after BoE, a look at GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Sterling drops notably on the lack of hawkish surprise from BoE rate decision. While it sounded upbeat on the outlook, the MPC, except chief economist Andy Haldane, would prefer to wait until August to take any policy actions. GBP/USD’s decline argues that it’s rejected by 4 hour 55 EMA. Focus...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1930. Although yesterday's sideways swings below Wednesday's 1.1969 high suggests consolidation may continue ahead of release of Fed's preferred inflation gauge, namely the core personal consumption expenditures price index later today, downside bias remains and below 1.1882 would signal correction from last Friday's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended and yield re-test of this level next week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Reversal Setups on EUR/GBP and AUD/CAD

I hope you like trading them currency crosses because I got a back-to-back special for ya!. Check out what’s cooking on EUR/GBP and AUD/CAD‘s charts!. If you think that EUR/GBP is still inside a range, then you haven’t seen the descending channel on the 4-hour time frame. Not only is...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7568; (P) 0.7580; (R1) 0.7594;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 0.7477 is still extending. On the downside, break of 0.7477 will extend the correction from 0.8006 to 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414. We’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7644 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7890 resistance. However, sustained break of 0.7414 will argue it’s at least in larger scale correction, and target 161.8% projection at 0.7120 next.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/GBP

There are both potential long and short opportunities in EUR/GBP just ahead, all depending on what we may get from the Bank of England’s upcoming monetary policy statement. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at a setup on EUR/NZD as it retests channel support, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision

BRITISH POUND OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON BANK OF ENGLAND. Pound-Dollar has staged a healthy 170-pip rebound over the last three trading sessions. GBP/USD implied volatility elevated due to event risk posed by the BoE rate decision. Don’t miss our preview for the Bank of England meeting and how...
MarketsDailyFx

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders are betting the Euro could reverse recent losses. EUR/USD and EUR/GBP may be at risk, watch for key support. Check out my webinar recording to learn more about IGCS. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors...
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.3950

British Pound Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD is currently trying to get back above the resistance at 1.3950 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance level at 91.80. In case this test...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: There Is A Key Bullish Trend Line With Support Near 1.3910

The British Pound started a decent recovery wave from the 1.3800 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair climbed above 1.3850 to move into a short-term positive zone. The pair even broke the 1.3920 resistance and the 50 hourly simple moving average. However, the pair struggled to continue higher towards the 1.4000 level and it recently corrected gains.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Cable bounces from nine-week low

Cable jumped from a nine-week low in European trading on Monday, driven by 30% rise in share of Morrisons, after one of the largest UK grocers rejected takeover, with weaker dollar after a strong rally last week, adding to pound’s strength. Profit-taking after last week’s 2.15% drop also contributed to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3811; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3885 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.4075. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4165.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook, Key Trend Reversals Playing Out? USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

USD/CAD – Bullish. USD/CAD experienced its best week in about 15 months in the aftermath of the Fed rate decision. The dominant downtrend since 2020 could now be at risk as the pair is attempting to clear the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 1.2468 inflection point is also in focus. If the US Dollar clears the latter against the Canadian Dollar, it could open the door to testing peaks from April. Otherwise, a turn back lower may place the focus on the 20-day and 50-day SMAs. These could establish a bullish crossover in the coming week.
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Clears May Low Ahead of BoE

GBP/USD clears the May low (1.3801) as the Federal Reserve forecasts two rate hikes for 2023, and the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision may do little to sway the exchange rate as the central bank is widely expected to retain the current course for monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Targets: CHF/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Fed

As posted Sunday, CHF/JPY short 122.70 and 122.81 to target 121.09. Highs achieved pefectly at 122.81 and lows at current 121.15. The trade runs 166 pips and 6 pips to target. The longer range target remains 114.00's which means a short only strategy exists for the next months until 114.00's trade. A short only strategy exists for all JPY cross pairs.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Forex Daily Pre-FOMC

EUR/USD has been in a wedge bull flag since May 28. Yesterday it triggered a wedge buy signal by going above Monday’s high. The breakout was small and closed yesterday around Monday’s high instead of far above it. This is a weak entry for the bulls. Traders are still deciding...