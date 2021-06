Writing Chinese calligraphy is easier than you think! Join us for a two session class to learn Chinese calligraphy with artist Jojo Liu. The first session will be focused on practicing basic calligraphy strokes and characters. The second session will be focused on some advanced strokes and characters. Also you will be able to decorate a folding paper fan using the skills you learned. Let’s have fun learning and writing Chinese calligraphy! Space is limited, sign up today! The first 10 registrants with a verified current library card number will receive a free starter kit including a brush, ink, paper, and other materials needed. One Kit per person. Age 16+. *All starter kits have been claimed, thank you for your interest.* If you prefer to buy your own materials, here is the shopping list: This No Ink needed Chinese calligraphy set also can be a substitute. Brush Grid Paper or White Paper Ink.